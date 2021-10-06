Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 77.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,594. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

