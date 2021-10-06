Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.11

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 6177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

