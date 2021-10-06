Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.49

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 79 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

