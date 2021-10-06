Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.16

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 22869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.