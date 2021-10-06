Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 38%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) were up 38% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 516,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 370,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

