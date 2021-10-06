Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCMF stock remained flat at $$5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

