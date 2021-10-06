Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PUI remained flat at $$33.02 on Wednesday. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $35.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
