Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PUI remained flat at $$33.02 on Wednesday. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $35.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

