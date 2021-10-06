Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,905,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,450. Nate’s Food has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Nate’s Food Company Profile
