Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

