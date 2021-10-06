Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.