Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

SAR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 133,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,912. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

