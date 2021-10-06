Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICUI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,190. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

