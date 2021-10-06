Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

