NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.