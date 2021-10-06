The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NYSE NAPA traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 1,504,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

