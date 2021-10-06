The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
NYSE NAPA traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 1,504,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
