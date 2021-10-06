Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,916. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

