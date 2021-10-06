Xponance Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 781,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -676.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

