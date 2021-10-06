Royal Bank of Canada Trims RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Target Price to €540.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RTLLF remained flat at $$930.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,038.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.07. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $722.00 and a 1 year high of $1,155.00.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

