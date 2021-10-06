Royal Bank of Canada Trims RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Target Price to €540.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS RTLLF remained flat at $$930.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,038.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.07. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $722.00 and a 1 year high of $1,155.00.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
