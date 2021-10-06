Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. 582,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

