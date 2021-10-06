Xponance Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 558,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

