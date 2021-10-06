Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.