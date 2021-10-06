Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.