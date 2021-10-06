Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

