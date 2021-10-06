Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 926.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.