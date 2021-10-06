Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.