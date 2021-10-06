Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,106 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 137,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

ITM opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

