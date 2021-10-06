Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

HUBG opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

