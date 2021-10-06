Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JHMH opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.