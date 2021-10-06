Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TAK opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

