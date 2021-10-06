Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Crane by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

