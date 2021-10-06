National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

