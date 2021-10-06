Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,837,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,381,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,074 shares of company stock worth $7,363,977 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

