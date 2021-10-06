Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,274 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,434,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,702,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

