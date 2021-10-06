Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,583 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 525.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 647,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 190.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 842,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 552,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

