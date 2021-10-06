IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.75

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IGR opened at GBX 485.04 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The firm has a market cap of £469.80 million and a P/E ratio of 79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 553.66. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

In related news, insider Stewart Gilliland acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

