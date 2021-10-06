MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 29th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

