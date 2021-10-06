Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
