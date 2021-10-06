Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.