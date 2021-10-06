Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $265.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.