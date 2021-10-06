Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 493 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

