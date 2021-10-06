Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Issued By Piper Sandler

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Well Services in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

USWS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.64. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

