Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.12 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $42,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

