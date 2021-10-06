Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,959 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV stock opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.