Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 20,975 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 572,332 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

