United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.