Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

