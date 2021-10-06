Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

