Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SHV opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

