Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

