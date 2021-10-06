Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.