iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.